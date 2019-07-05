Kerry Inter County GAA Tie Off Due To Player Welfare

Kerry against Wicklow is off in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship.

The Camogie Association has confirmed that four of this weekend’s games have been postponed due to ‘player welfare’.

It’s after a number of players from Kerry, Limerick and Wexford were affected by an ‘outbreak gastro-enteritis’ with the H-S-E investigating whether it was caused by the drinking water at the Croagh club.

Kerry were due to play Wicklow in Abbeydorney tomorrow.

Limerick against Offaly in the same competition is also off.

Postponed in the Senior Championship are Galway versus Limerick, and Offaly against Wexford.