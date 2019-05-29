Kerry insurance campaigner says there’s an element of hypocrisy about Maria Bailey controversy

A Kerry insurance campaigner says there’s an element of hypocrisy about the Maria Bailey controversy.

There was a strong public response to Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey’s legal action, and subsequent withdrawal of the claim, following a fall from a swing in a Dublin hotel in 2015.

Kian Griffin of Ireland underground says the public’s propensity to ignore a sense of personal responsibility and then look for compensation isn’t a recent trend.





The Killorglin man adds people encouraged him to make a claim following a fall in a pub.

Mr Griffin, who has campaigned to reduce the cost of insurance premiums, believes it’s not surprising for people to seek compensation when figures in excess of 20,000 are commonplace.