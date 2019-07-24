Kerry Injury-Free Ahead Of All Ireland Minor Quarter Final

The Kerry Minor Football Manager says this year’s Munster final success is in the past and the focus is now firmly on winning the All-Ireland.

James Costello’s side is preparing to face Tyrone on Sunday in the All-Ireland quarter final at O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

He says he’d prefer to have played more competitive games since the Munster final to help keep his players sharp.

Kerry versus Tyrone in the All-Ireland Minor Football Quarter-Final will be live on Radio Kerry from 2pm on Sunday in association with Ardfert Furniture and the Oyster Bar Tavern Bar and Restaurant., The Spa, Tralee.