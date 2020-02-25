Kerry IHF chair says it’s important to be prepared for coronavirus

The chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels Federation says it is important to be as prepared as possible for coronavirus.

The IHF is holding its annual conference in Galway today; the group says just one third of hoteliers report a positive outlook for trading conditions in the coming year.

Chair of Kerry IHF, Bernadette Randles says members are concerned about the high cost of doing business in Ireland including insurance, water charges and rates.

She says the industry is also keeping a close eye on developments with coronavirus.

Ms Randles says the disease does present a challenge but the industry has faced similar difficulties in the past: