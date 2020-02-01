Kerry IHF calls on election candidates to support tourism

Kerry hoteliers and guesthouse owners are calling on election candidates to commit to decisive action to support tourism.

Chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF), Bernadette Randles, says while tourism has returned to growth in recent years, the recovery hasn’t been evenly spread across the country.

Citing recent CSO overseas visitor numbers for 2019, she’s warning that continued growth can’t be taken for granted, with regional tourism most likely to be negatively affected.

Tourism supports 15,700 jobs in Kerry and contributes €592 million to the local economy annually.

Ms Randles says the IHF is calling on candidates in the general election in Kerry to commit to a range of pro-tourism policies that will help sustain growth.