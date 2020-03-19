Kerry IFA urges anyone who needs help to reach out

Kerry IFA is urging anyone who needs help during the coronavirus outbreak to reach out.

Chair of Kerry IFA, Pat O’Driscoll is asking people to look out for their neighbours, particularly those who are alone, while ensuring social distancing.

Farmers are eligible for the emergency COVID-19 social welfare payment if they are impacted by the virus and are also urged to engage with their financial institution if there are cash flow issues.

Pat O’Driscoll says it is important to be vigilant of safety on farms as there may be more people at home: