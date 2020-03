The IFA is calling for managed burning of gorse to be allowed in March.

IFA National Hill Farming Chairman, Flor McCarthy has called on the Minister for Arts, Heritage and Culture Josepha Madigan to allow the practice.

The Kenmare farmer says Minister Madigan has to take account of how farmers manage their hill land responsibly.

He says heavy rain has prevented farmers from carrying out managed burning.

Mr McCarthy says putting a blanket ban to burning in March would be a retrograde step.