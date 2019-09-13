Kerry IFA Chair says beef dispute hitting mart prices and sheep farmers

The Chair of Kerry IFA says the beef dispute has reached crisis point and is now affecting mart prices and sheep farmers.

Pat O’Driscoll says it is a long shot that retailers will come to the talks table.

He says farmers will have to fight retailers on a European level to get more transparency in the food chain and to find out where profits are going.

Mr O’Driscoll told Agritime the biggest issue is now getting cattle killed over the coming weeks:

Meanwhile, Pat O’Driscoll says sheep farmers are innocent victims in all of this and that is not acceptable: