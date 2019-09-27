Kerry IFA Chair to contest Munster IFA election

The Chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association is to contest the Munster elections in the organisation.

Pat O’Driscoll, who is a suckler farmer on Valentia Island, has been Chair of Kerry IFA for almost three years.

Last night, he was ratified at a Kerry IFA County Executive meeting to stand in the upcoming election for the Munster IFA Chair.

The outgoing Munster Regional Chair, John Coughlan from Buttevant, Co Cork has announced that he will be running for IFA President.

Voting is due to begin in November.