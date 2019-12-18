Kerry ideally placed to be at forefront of sustainable tourism

Kerry is ideally placed to position itself at the forefront of sustainable tourism.

That’s according to the County Tourism Officer John Griffin, who says Kerry should be leading in this area and not following.

Mr Griffin presented a tourism report at the December council meeting which took place recently in Rathmore.

Figures contained in the report show overseas visitors were up by 43% and domestic visits rose 64% in Kerry between 2013 and 2018.

Figures from the Kerry Heritage Survey for 2019 were also included in the report; they show over 40% of visitors were from North America, while just under 30% were from major European source markets and more than 10% were from Great Britain.

The friendly Irish welcome, improved air access and the fact that Ireland is perceived as a safe place were cited among the reasons for growth.

Mr Griffin outlined a number of challenges facing the sector, particularly the doubling of flights and seats which is concentrated in Dublin. He says good access from Dublin is vital for tourism growth and job sustainability in Kerry.

The need to promote Kerry overseas as an adventure capital and to entice visitors from all corners of the world was also outlined; the Tourism Officer also announced a new website focusing on ‘mobile first’ will be launched next year.