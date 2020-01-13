Kerry Hydroelectric plant generates savings of €120,000 per year in offsetting carbon emissions

Irish Water says a hydroelectric plant in Kerry generates savings of €120,000 per year in offsetting carbon emissions.

The utility company says the hydroelectric generating equipment in the Lough Guitane Water Treatment Plant produces electricity from the high-level Punchbowl Lake on the nearby Mangerton Mountains.

The water from the Lough Guitane plant supplies approximately 60,000 homes in the county.

Irish Water says the hydroelectric plant can produce 1.2 GWhrs [giga-watt hours] of electricity per year, which is equivalent to a saving of €120,000 or 1,240 tonnes of CO2 emissions.