Kerry Hurling All Stars Team Revealed

This year’s Kerry Hurling All Stars have been announced, with the Championship finalists Lixnaw and Kilmoyley dominating the awards.

Kilmoyley topped the list with six in a selection which included nine players who were receiving their first award.

Goalkeeper……Martin Stackpoole (Lixnaw),





Right Corner Back,……Michael Quilter (Lixnaw),

Full Back,………James Godley (Kilmoyley)

Left Corner Back…….Tommy Barrett (Causeway)

Right Half Back………Robert Collins (Kilmoyley)

Centre Half Back………Darragh Shanahan (Lixnaw)

Left Half Back……….Dougie Fitzell (Kilmoyley)

Midfielders……Kieran Mc Carthy (Kilmoyley), &. Shane Mc Elligott (Lixnaw)

Right Half Forward………Jordan Brick (Kilmoyley)

Centre Half Forward……….Jordan Conway (Crotta O Neills)

Left Half Forward………Sean Maunsell (Kilmoyley)

Right Corner Forward……..Shane Conway (Lixnaw)

Full Forward……….Padraig Boyle (Ballyduff)

Left Corner Forward……..Jack Goulding (Ballyduff)

Senior Player of the Year, Shane Conway (Lixnaw)

Young Player of the Year, Robert Collins (Kilmoyley)