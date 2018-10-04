Kerry Hurling All Stars Night Postponed Due To Bereavement

Due to a bereavement, the date for the Kerry Hurling All Stars night has changed.

It’s been rescheduled for Friday the 19th of October at 8pm in the Abbeydorney GAA Complex.

All eight clubs have players nominated for this year’s awards with Kilmoyley topping the list of nominees with thirteen.





Lixnaw have 10 nominees, Causeway 7, Crotta and Brendan’s 5 each, Ballyduff 3 and Abbeydorney and Ballyheigue 1 each.

Nominated Players,

No.1..John B O Halloran (Kilmoyley), Martin Stackpoole (Lixnaw), Adam O Sullivan (Crotta)

No.2.. Michael Quilter (Lixnaw), Daniel Finnegan (St Brendans), Sean Nolan (Kilmoyley),

No.3..James Godley (Kilmoyley), Stephen Power (Lixnaw), Sean Weir (Crotta)

No.4..Tommy Barrett (Causeway), Sean Murnane (Kilmoyley), Padraig Kearney (St Brendans)

No.5..Sean Leahy (Causeway), Robert Collins (Kilmoyley), Brendan Brosnan (Lixnaw)

No.6..Jason Diggins (Causeway), Darragh Shanahan (Lixnaw), Tom Murnane (Kilmoyley)

No.7..Evan Murphy (Causeway), Dougie Fitzelle (Kilmoyley) Ger Stackpoole (Lixnaw)

No.8..& No.9.. Mikey Boyle (Ballyduff), Kieran Mc Carthy (Kilmoyley), Shane Mc Elligott (Lixnaw), John Griffin (Lixnaw), Barry O Mahony (Crotta), Jason Leahy (Causeway)

No.10.. Philip Lucid (Ballyheigue), James O Connor (Abbeydorney), Jordan Brick (Kilmoyley)

No.11.. Bryan Murphy (Causeway), Daniel Collins (Kilmoyley), Jordan Conway (Crotta)

No.12..David Griffin (St Brendans), Sean Maunsell (Kilmoyley) Brian Mc Auliffe (Lixnaw)

No.13..Shane Conway (Lixnaw), Brendan O Connor (St Brendans), Maurice O Connor (Kilmoyley)

No.14.. Brandon Barrett (Causeway), Shane Nolan (Crotta), Padraig Boyle (Ballyduff)

No.15..John Egan (St Brendans), Jack Goulding (Ballyduff), Joseph Mc Elligott (Kilmoyley).