Kerry Hurling To Play Limerick To Be Announced This Evening

The Kerry team to play All-Ireland Hurling Champions Limerick tomorrow night will be announced this evening.

It will be the first outing of the winter season for the Kingdom in the CO-OP Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League, a competition that features all six teams from the province.

Limerick lost their opening game to Tipperary last Friday night, but Kerry Manager, Fintan O’Connor expects a stiff test from the All-Ireland champions.





Limerick Manager, John Kiely, says the Munster League is more beneficial than challenge matches as teams prepare for the National League in January.

Kerry versus Limerick gets underway at 7.30pm on Thursday night at Austin Stack Park Tralee.