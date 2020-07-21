Kerry Hurling News

Wins for Causeway, St. Brendan’s, Kilmoyley and Crotta in Round 1 of the new look Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship last weekend. Causeway had a hard earned 0 – 15 to 0 – 14 win over Lixnaw on Friday evening. On Sunday morning at Ballyduff, St. Brendan’s had a very impressive 1 – 26 to 1 -17 win over the home side. Monday evening games resulted in an easy 3 – 20 to 1 – 13 win for Kilmoyley over Ballyheigue while Crotta defeated Abbeydorney by 1 – 17 to 2 – 10 at Dromakee. Round 2 is fixed for Monday, 3 August.

The following is the draw for the 2020 Keane’s SuperValu Co. Minor Hurling Championship: Abbeydorney v Crotta/Kilmoyley; Ballyheigue v Tralee Parnell’s; Lixnaw v St. Brendan’s and Ballyduff v Kenmare/Kilgarvan. These games are fixed for the weekend on 22/23 August.

The Lee Strand Coiste na nÓg Underage hurling leagues also got underway last weekend. Under 12 results – Ballyduff 4 – 13 Ballyheigue 6 – 5;Crotta O’Neill’s 4 – 3 St. Brendan’s 0 – 5; Tralee Parnell’s 1 – 7 Lixnaw 0 – 3; Kilmoyley 11 – 8 Abbeydorney 5 – 4; Causeway 4 – 5 Ballyheigue B 4 – 3; South Kerry 8 – 8 Rathmore 2 – 5; Kenmare 2 – 10 Kilgarvan 1 – 9.

Round 2 will be played on this Friday, 24 July @ 7.00p.m.- St. Brendan’s v Ballyduff; Crotta O’Neill’s v Ballyheigue; Abbeydorney v Lixnaw; Tralee Parnell’s v Kilmoyley; Causeway v Crotta O’Neill’s B; Ballyheigue B v bye; Firies v Kenmare; Rathmore v Kilgarvan; South Kerry v bye

Under 14 results – St. Brendan’s 6 – 10 Lixnaw 1 – 5; Tralee Parnell’s 3 – 9 Crotta O’Neill’s 1 – 8; Ballyheigue 4 – 11 Kilmoyley 4 – 4;Causeway defeated Abbeydorney.

Round 2 will be played on this Saturday, 25 July @ 5.00p.m.- Division 1- Ballyduff v Tralee Parnell’s; Crotta O’Neill’s v St. Brendan’s; Lixnaw v bye. Division 2 – Causeway v Ballyheigue; Kilmoyley v Abbeydorney; Firies v Kenmare/Kilgarvan; South Kerry v Rathmore.

The Lee Strand Coiste na nÓg Under 16 leagues will begin on this Thursday, 23 July @ 6.30pm with the following fixtures: Group A – Crotta/Kilmoyley v Ballyduff; Lixnaw v Ballyheigue. Group B – Tralee Parnell’s v St. Brendan’s; Abbeydorney/Causeway v bye. Group C – Rathmore v South Kerry; Kenmare/Kilgarvan v bye

First named team at home for all above fixtures. All underage hurling competitions for 2020 will come under the remit of Kerry Coiste na nÓg. Fixtures and results available on the Kerry Coiste na nÓg and North Kerry Hurling Facebook pages. Clubs are reminded of the national G.A.A. return to play protocols and match regulations and to ensure the safety of players, mentors and supporters at all times.