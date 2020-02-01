Kerry Hurling and Football Sides Named For National League Games This Weekend

The Kerry football and hurling sides in action this weekend in the National leagues were named last night.

Starting with the footballers, they welcome Galway to Austin Stack Park in Allianz National League division one.

The team in full:

1 (GK) Shane Ryan Rathmore

2 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue

3 Tadhg Morley Templenoe

4 Shane Enright Tarbert

5 Paul Murphy Rathmore

6 Gavin Crowley Templenoe

7 Gavin White Dr Crokes

8 Liam Kearney Spa Killarney

9 Jack Barry Na Gaeil

10 Gavin O’Brien Kerins O Rahillys

11 Seán O’Shea Kenmare

12 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare

13 James O’Donoghue Killarney Legion

14 David Clifford Fossa

15 Paul Geaney Dingle

Throw in in Austin Stack Park is at 7pm.

The game is live on Radio Kerry with thanks to McElligotts, Listowel Road Tralee.

The Kerry hurling team was also named last night. They welcome Offaly to Tralee tomorrow in Allianz Hurling League Division 2A.

The team in full:

1 (GK) Martin Stackpoole Lixnaw

2 Sean Weir Crotta O Neills

3 Evan Murphy Causeway

4 Eric Leen St Brendans

5 Tomas O’Connor Crotta O Neills

6 Mickey Boyle Ballyduff

7 Conor O’Keeffe Lixnaw

8 Shane Nolan Crotta O Neills

9 Fionan Mackessy St Brendans

10 Brandon Barrett Causeway

11 Colum Harty Causeway

12 Michael Leane Ballyheigue

13 Padraig Boyle Ballyduff

14 Shane Conway Lixnaw

15 Jordan Conway Crotta O Neills

The game throws in tomorrow at 2pm.