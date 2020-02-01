Kerry Hurling and Football Sides Named For National League Games This Weekend

The Kerry football and hurling sides in action this weekend in the National leagues were named last night.
Starting with the footballers, they welcome Galway to Austin Stack Park in Allianz National League division one.
The team in full:
1 (GK) Shane Ryan Rathmore
2 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue
3 Tadhg Morley Templenoe
4 Shane Enright Tarbert
5 Paul Murphy Rathmore
6 Gavin Crowley Templenoe
7 Gavin White Dr Crokes
8 Liam Kearney Spa Killarney
9 Jack Barry Na Gaeil
10 Gavin O’Brien Kerins O Rahillys
11 Seán O’Shea Kenmare
12 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare
13 James O’Donoghue Killarney Legion
14 David Clifford Fossa
15 Paul Geaney Dingle
Throw in in Austin Stack Park is at 7pm.
The game is live on Radio Kerry with thanks to McElligotts, Listowel Road Tralee.
The Kerry hurling team was also named last night. They welcome Offaly to Tralee tomorrow in Allianz Hurling League Division 2A.
The team in full:
1 (GK) Martin Stackpoole Lixnaw
2 Sean Weir Crotta O Neills
3 Evan Murphy Causeway
4 Eric Leen St Brendans
5 Tomas O’Connor Crotta O Neills
6 Mickey Boyle Ballyduff
7 Conor O’Keeffe Lixnaw
8 Shane Nolan Crotta O Neills
9 Fionan Mackessy St Brendans
10 Brandon Barrett Causeway
11 Colum Harty Causeway
12 Michael Leane Ballyheigue
13 Padraig Boyle Ballyduff
14 Shane Conway Lixnaw
15 Jordan Conway Crotta O Neills
The game throws in tomorrow at 2pm.