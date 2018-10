Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.

This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling update http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/TOC-2.mp3 Meanwhile, former Kilmoyley Coiste na nÓg Secretary Bernie O’Mahony is World champion in the O50s category at the World Power lifting championships in Virginia, USA and was third 3rd in the open in her weight category.