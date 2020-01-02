Kerry Hurling Boss Says Team Benefit From Competitions This Time Of Year

Kerry hurling manager Fintan O’Connor says his side do benefit from playing competitions this time of year.

Speaking ahead of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League clash between Kerry and Waterford, O’Connor says there are positives from these competitions, but a balance is important.

Kerry started their inter-county season on December 20th against Cork, meaning the players had little to no Christmas break.

The Kingdom’s manager says that while it’s good for the team to be playing competitive matches, it is tough on the players involved.

Kerry versus Waterford throws in at 2pm this Sunday at Austin Stack Park.