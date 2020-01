The Kerry hurlers will be without two Na Gaeil players for the county’s opening Allianz Hurling League Division 2 game against Mayo.

Dan Goggin and James O’Connor will line-out for the Tralee club in Saturday’s AIB All Ireland Junior Club Final in Croke Park.

Fintan O’Connor’s side will travel to take on Mayo in Castlebar at 2pm on Saturday, while Club Final starts at 3.15.

The Kerry Hurling Manager also has a few injury concerns to contend with.