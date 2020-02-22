Kerry Hurlers Make It 4 Wins From 4 Against Wicklow

Kerry have taken a closer step to a league final after another impressive win on the road in Arklow this afternoon.

Kerry got off to the better of starts, leading 9 points to 5 after the first quarter.

Shane Conway proving his worth with 5 of Kerry’s opening scores.

But Wicklow were always keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

In a strong wind, Kerry hit 3 wides in the opening quarter.

Close to the break, Kerry started to pull ahead, hitting a further 4 unanswered points, making it 13 points to 5.

There was to be one more point a piece to round out the first half scoring.

Kerry 0-14 Wicklow 0-6

After a heavy downpour at half time, conditions were tricky at the start of the second half.

That didn’t stop either side and a goal each within 3 or 4 minutes of each other got the scoring off to a flier.

Kerry were impressive playing against a strong wind and equalled the points tally of Wicklow at the end of the third quarter, both scoring 4 points a piece to match the goals.

Kerry 1-18 Wicklow 1-10

Weather really was playing its part and 11 minutes lapsed between scores late on.

Wicklow scored two in quick succession before Kerry popped over another point.

So it’s 4 wins from 4 for Fintan O Connors men who welcome Antrim to Tralee on Sunday next.