Kerry Hurlers Crowned Number 1

The Kerry U20 B hurlers have claimed the Bord Gais Energy All Ireland U20 B Hurling Championship for 2019.

They beat Down in Navan this afternoon

Kerry got off to a fantastic start with a goal coming within minutes of play.

Already they were leading Down 1-04 to no score.

Michael Slattery had the chance for a second goal moments later but this was denied by Down’s defense.

Down got their first point of the day in the 9th minute and slowly began adding to their tally. However, this was no match for the Kerry side as Donal o Sullivan succeeded in securing their 2nd goal in the 15th minute.

It was soon becoming clear it was a walk in the park for the Kerry boys as Barry O’Mahony grabbed Kerry a third goal

When Dublin ref Chris Mooney blew the half-time whistle the scoreboard read Kerry 3-13 Down 0-08

The beginning of the second half got off to a slower start than the first, but it was still clear that Kerry would be walking home with this years title.

Down managed to up to double figures in the 16th minute of the second half but Kerry were still leading by a country mile on a score of 3-15 to 0-10

At full-time Kerry walked away with the 2019 U20 B Hurling title on a score of Kerry 3-22 Down 0-12