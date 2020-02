An on-song Shane Conway is UCC’s main hope of retaining the Fitzgibbon Cup tonight.

With 28 points, the Kerry hurler has been the Cork side’s top scorer in all but one of their games in the competition.

The Lixnaw man will be aiming to win his second Fitzgibbon Cup medal when UCC take on IT Carlow at 7.30 in the DCU Sports Grounds.