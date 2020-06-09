Kerry households to get vouchers encouraging them to holiday in the county

Kerry Tourism Industry Federation is to issue vouchers to Kerry people to encourage them to holiday in the county this year.

That’s according to Miriam Ferriter of the Dingle Skellig Hotel, who’s on a sub-committee of the federation, which acts as a collective voice for everyone in tourism around Kerry.

Because of COVID-19, Kerry won’t welcome the usual large volumes of international tourists this year, and so will be heavily dependent on the domestic market.

Miriam Ferriter says Kerry Tourism Industry Federation will send out voucher booklets to households around the county in the coming weeks.