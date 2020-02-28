Kerry households have below-average level of disposable income

Kerry households have a below-average level of disposable income when compared with national figures.

The Central Statistics Office has released information relating to households’ estimated wages, social benefits and disposable income.

The latest data relates to 2017.

The average income of people residing in Kerry in 2017 was over €24,800.

During the period 2015-17, this figure increased by approximately €1,000 per year, however, it’s nearly €5,000 less than the 2017 national average.

In terms of disposable income – which is the amount of money available once taxes are paid – Kerry households are at 92% of the national average, with €18,700 available.

The CSO says that in 2017 the county had a total household income of €3.77 billion.