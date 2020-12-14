Kerry householders warned about bogus callers

Kerry householders are being warned about bogus callers who’ve been operating in the greater Tralee area in recent days.

Gardaí received reports of people calling to several householders, purporting to be either selling alarms or checking the house’s fire alarm.

Garda Dan Dillon says the householders in question became suspicious and alerted Gardai, but it’s possible they may strike again.

He says anyone calling to a person’s door, for the purpose of selling or repairing something, should always be asked to produce identification: