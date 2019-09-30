Kerry house prices static over the past three months according to REA survey

House prices in Kerry remained static over the past three months according to the Real Estate Alliance Average House Price Survey.

The survey found that the price of the average three-bed semi in Kerry rose by just 1.1% to €220,000 over the past year.

The REA survey found the price of an average three-bed semi in Killarney was static this quarter at €270,000, with the average time taken to sell fixed at eight weeks.

Donal Culloty of REA Coyne and Culloty in Killarney said sales are very slow and viewings are well down due to Brexit uncertainty.

Mr Culloty also said there’s a shortage of new houses in the area and no new developments have commenced.

The average price for a three-bed semi-detached property in Tralee stood at €170,000 this quarter with time on the market also remaining at eight weeks.

Eddie Barrett of REA North’s in Tralee said Brexit is very much affecting the market.

The average semi-detached house nationally now costs €235,009– a drop of 0.43% on the second quarter of 2019.