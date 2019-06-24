Kerry house prices rose in past year to an average €220,000

Kerry house prices rose in the past year to an average €220,000.

They fell, however, in the past three months, according to a national survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance.

The REA Average House Price Survey found that Kerry prices rose overall in the past 12 months by 1.6% to €220,000, with the average time to reach sale agreed at eight weeks.

The price fell, however, by 1.1% in the past three months.

The REA survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland’s typical stock home, the three-bed semi.

Donal Culloty of REA Coyne and Culloty in Killarney says the volume of viewers has dropped, and most purchasers have a limit and aren’t chasing the property once they reach their target price.

The average three-bed semi in Killarney fell by 1.82% this quarter to €270,000, and the average time to reach sale agreed rose from six weeks to eight.

Eddie Barrett of REA North’s in Tralee says there’s a lack of supply of three-bed semi-detached properties, and they’ve seen an increase in owner occupancy purchases.

Tralee properties were static this quarter and are currently on the market at €170,000, and the time taken to sell remains at eight weeks.