House prices in Kerry rose by 8% in the last three months of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

That’s according to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report released today.

The average price of a home in Kerry is now €208,000, 48% above its lowest point.

The national average house price rose by 7.4% in 2020, the largest year on year rise in three years.

The total number of properties available to buy has fallen to the lowest figure in almost 15 years.