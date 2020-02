Kerry are just a few hours away from taking on Galway in Round 2 of the Allianz Football League.

The Kingdom will be hoping to take away 2 points for the tables after they drew against arch rivals Dublin in Croke Park last weekend.

The game is due to throw-in at Austin Stack Park at 7pm.

Previewing the game are former Kerry captains Billy O’Shea & Ambrose O’Donovan.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/talkingheads-7.mp3