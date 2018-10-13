Kerry hotels represented at Germany networking event

Staff from Kerry hotels travelled to Germany recently to meet leading German tour operators.

They were among 30 Irish tourism companies to take part in a B2B workshop and networking event, in a bid to convince travel professionals to include Ireland in their holiday programmes for 2019.

The Sneem Hotel, the Lake Hotel, the Gleneagle Group, and Killarney Hotels Ltd which includes the Dunloe Hotel & Gardens, the Europe Hotel & Resort, and Ard na Sidhe Country House were all represented.





The event was organised by Tourism Ireland to continue to grow visitor numbers from Germany, which is Ireland’s third-largest tourism market.