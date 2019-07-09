Kerry hoteliers call for urgent action on rising insurance costs

Hoteliers in Kerry are calling on the Government to take urgent action to address the spiralling cost of insurance.

According to research by the Irish Hotels Federation, 62% of hotels have seen hikes in insurance costs over the last year.

The average premium increase for this period was 28% year on year.

Bernadette Randles, Chair of the Kerry Branch of the IHF, says current increases are unsustainable and decisive action is now required.

Ms. Randles believes slow progress by the government to date is contributing to a claims culture, which creates a huge challenge for businesses.