Kerry hoteliers call for indoor dining and travel outside of home county

Kerry hoteliers are calling on the Government to allow people travel outside their county, as part of reduced restrictions expected next month.

Chair of the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) Kerry branch, Bernadette Randles says it’s clear Christmas will be very different this year.

She says, however, there’s still an expectation people will be able to travel to family outside their county, and hotels can play an important part in facilitating that safely.

Hoteliers also want to see indoor dining in hotels permitted, including for non-residents.

Ms Randles feels that by allowing this, hotels can help minimise the number and extent of social gatherings in home settings.

The IHF is also asking for at least seven days’ notice of the revised restrictions for December so hotels can plan effectively.

Bernadette Randles believes these measures would mean hotels in Kerry and across the country could reopen in a safe and sustainable manner.