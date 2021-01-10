Kerry hoteliers call on government to introduce emergency tourism budget as 2020 revenues drop significantly

Kerry hoteliers are calling on the government to introduce an emergency tourism budget.

The latest survey from the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) reveals a €2.6 billion drop in revenues for the industry during 2020, compared to the previous year.

The IHF says the Covid Restrictions Supports Scheme payments and employment subsidies should be substantially increased as part of the emergency budget.

The Federation is also calling for an extension of the local authority rates waiver until the end of the year, and a further six-month moratorium on bank term loans.

Chair of the Kerry Branch of the IHF, Bernadette Randles, says the industry has experienced a catastrophic financial shock, and that government supports so far have fallen far short of what is required.