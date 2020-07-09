Kerry hotelier says Ireland needs to adopt stimulus policies similar to the UK

A Kerry hotelier believes Ireland needs to adopt some of the radical stimulus policies announced by the UK government.

Emer Moynihan, the owner of Earls Court House Hotel, Killarney was speaking as Britain revealed it would be cutting VAT on food, accommodation, and attractions from 20% to 5%, and for the month of August, there’ll be a scheme to give 50% off to people dining out.

Ms Moynihan says similar policies should be put in place by the Irish Government, and she feels they need to cut through red-tape to ensure businesses that qualify for grants get them immediately.