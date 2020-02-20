Kerry hotel issues statement regarding current high court proceedings being brought against the premises

The directors of a Kerry hotel have issued a statement regarding current High Court proceedings being brought against the premises.

Mary Kelleher of Ballyshoneen, Waterfall, Co Cork contracted Legionnaires’ Disease, after using spa facilities at Muckross Park Hotel in August 2015.

Liability has been admitted in the case and it’s before the court for assessment of damages only.

Mary Kelleher told the High Court she contracted Legionnaires disease after using the hotel’s spa facilities, which resulted in her being put into an induced coma.

She awoke three weeks later, having missed her daughter’s debs, according to the Irish Examiner.

The directors of the Muckross Park Hotel and Spa say the hotel was purchased by its current owners in February 2015 and, following this incident in August of that year, new advisors and an independent risk assessor were appointed to rollout a new legionella prevention programme.

Since 2015, the owners say they have made significant investment in a programme of legionella prevention and the hotel fully co-operated with the Health & Safety Authority and the HSE.

It adds there have been no further incidents at the hotel since 2015.