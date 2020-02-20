Kerry hotel apologises after woman contracted Legionnaires disease

A 5-star hotel in Kerry has apologised to a woman who spent three weeks in an induced coma after contracting Legionnaires disease at its spa.

Mary Kelleher picked up the illness after staying at the Muckross Park Hotel, Killarney in August 2015 with her husband to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

This morning, the High Court was told a confidential settlement had been reached between both parties.

The hotel also apologised for the “very serious injuries” suffered and said changes have been made to ensure an incident like this doesn’t happen again.

Solicitor Amy Connolly read out a statement on Mrs Kelleher’s behalf outside court: