Kerry to host six GOAL Mile events

Fundraising events for GOAL will take place in Kerry tomorrow. (Christmas Day)

Last year, the aid agency reached more than 5.5 million people in need, helped by €250,000 raised from the 2018 GOAL Mile.

GOAL miles will take place in 140 locations around the country, including six in the county.

Organisers say they expect a record number of participants in the event, which is now in its 38th year.

Runners, joggers and walkers will take part in Castleisland, Tarbert, Listowel, Kenmare, Killarney and Killorglin.

· Castleisland Riocht Athletic Track, 10.30am – 12.30pm

· Kenmare GAA Grounds, 10am – 12pm

· Listowel Community Center, 11am

· Deenagh Lodge, Killarney, 10am – 12.30pm

· The Dragon’s Den, Intermediate School, Killorglin, 10am – 12.30pm

· Tarbert, 9am