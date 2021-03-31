Kerry hospitality businesses can apply for grants worth up to €4,000 to develop outdoor dining

Kerry hospitality businesses can apply for grants of up to €4,000 to develop outdoor dining facilities.

It’s part of a national fund of €17 million, which is open to tourism and hospitality businesses, including hotels, cafés, restaurants and attractions.

The Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley is welcoming the announcement, saying it will be both a vital and timely boost to businesses and the local authority in Kerry.

She adds the funding will supplement the work and programmes already undertaken by local authorities, Fáilte Ireland and the government.

Each local authority can apply for up to €200,000 under this scheme, which will be open for applications on April 12th.