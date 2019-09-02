Kerry homes and buildings selected for energy efficiency grant

Homes, business and community centres in Kerry are among the projects to be selected as part of a national energy efficiency grant scheme.

€25.3 million will be earmarked for 57 projects under the SEAI Communities grant scheme.

The total cost of the projects is €65.8 million and will involve upgrades to almost 700 homes and 570 non-domestic buildings.

Among the Kerry projects selected are Kerry Parents and Friends’ buildings, Listowel Community Centre, the Bons Secours hospital, NCBI shops and Manor West Shopping Centre.