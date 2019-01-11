Kerry homeowners could be facing higher rates of Local Property Tax.

Currently, Local Property Tax is assessed at 0.18pc of a property’s 2013 market value, a measure introduced six years ago which is still in operation.

However, according to the Irish Independent, the average value of homes nationwide has increased from €150,000 to €256,000 since 2013.





In Killarney, the average price of a home has increased by nearly €80,000 in the past six years, meaning the average LPT rate at current values would be €315, up from €225.

Similar market value increases in Listowel mean the average rate of LPT could jump from €90 to €315.

Cahersiveen’s increase is not as severe, however, it could be expected to rise from €90 to €225.

Tralee homeowners could face a decrease in their LPT according to the Irish Independent; the capital town is one of a small number of areas where the value of a home has lessened.

Were the new values to used when calculating LPT, Tralee homeowners’ average bill could decrease by €90 to €225.