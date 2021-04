There has been a 2.8 percent annual increase in the average rent in Kerry, despite the impact of Covid-19.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Residential Tenancies Board.

The average cost of renting a home in Kerry in the last quarter of 2020 was €803 per month.

Killarney was the most expensive place to rent in Kerry at an average of €926 per month, followed by Tralee at €819 while Listowel was the cheapest place to rent at €643.

The national average is around €1,200 per month.