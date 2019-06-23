Kerry holds a clear record for antisocial behaviour in social housing

Kerry County Council received no reports of antisocial behaviour in social housing units over the last five years.

According to the Sunday Independent, Kerry holds a blank slate in relation to complaints to the local authority about harassment, vandalism, intimidation and drug dealing within neighbourhoods across the county.

Carlow, Cork County, Donegal, Galway City, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Westmeath and Wicklow County Councils also faced no complaints.

Dublin City Council received the highest number of complaints with 11,932 out of the 29,199 in total.