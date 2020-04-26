Kerry has highest uptake in LEADER funding nationally

Kerry has the highest uptake in LEADER funding in the country.

That’s according to figures released by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring.

LEADER is a European Union initiative to support rural development projects initiated at a local level to revitalise rural areas and create jobs.

It’s a multi-annual programme with a total budget of €250 million nationally between 2014 and 2020; Kerry’s total allocation for that period is €10.7 million.

Kerry Local Community Development Committee is the Local Action Group for Kerry, and is made up of representatives of the Local Authority, state agencies, community and voluntary sector, and social partners.

Figures released by Minister Michael Ring in response to a question from Mayo Fianna Fáil TD Dara Calleary detail the amount allocated to each Local Action Group under the LEADER programme.

So far this year, Kerry’s LAG has received €610,924 in LEADER payments, and it was allocated almost €2.9 million last year and €1.3 million in 2018.

Kerry’s total allocation for this current LEADER programme is €10.7 million, and as of the 1st of March this year, 52% of that had been spent – that’s the highest spend of any local action group in the country; the national average is 38%.

The cost of developing Local Development Strategies in Kerry has been €16,344, expenditure on administration and supporting the development of LEADER projects is €2.1 million, while €3.4 million has been spent on LEADER projects; giving a total spend of €5.6 million.