Kerry has highest rate of unpaid litter fines

Kerry has the highest rate of unpaid litter fines, according to a new report.

Research from the environmental group VOICE found half of litter fines were being paid nationally.

There’s calls on the Government to address the issues surrounding litter after a new report this morning.





This report found that 43 percent of fines for littering were being paid to county councils.

It’s led to concerns over whether it’s too expensive for local authorities to pursue legal action in order to get the fines.

Kerry had the highest non-compliance rate of 68 percent.

The study was carried out by VOICE – their co-ordinator is Mindy O’Brien: