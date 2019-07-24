Kerry had highest number of dogs put to sleep

Kerry had the highest number of dogs, including greyhounds, put to sleep last year.

The figures for Kerry County Council have been released from the Department of Community Development, Natural Resources and Digital Development.

347 dogs were seized or surrendered to the county pound operated by Kerry County Council in 2018.

125 of those were euthanised; the highest figure in the country.

122 dogs were rehomed, 75 reclaimed and 26 were transferred to dog welfare groups.

Kerry had the highest number of greyhounds surrendered at 40; 28 of those were put to sleep and 12 were transferred to dog welfare organisations.

17,271 dog licences were issued last year, including 100 licences that cover the lifespan of the dog.

60 on-the spot fines were issued by Kerry’s dog wardens, 17 were paid, there were eight prosecutions and four convictions.

Kerry County Council’s dog control section had an income of over €343,000 and an expenditure of €265,000 leading to a surplus of over €78,600.