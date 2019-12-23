Kerry Heroes Awards 2019 announced

The winners of the Kerry Heroes Awards of 2019 have been announced.

The seven recipients of the awards sponsored by Fexco were revealed on this morning’s Kerry Today progamme.

Dr Patricia Sheahan and the staff at the Palliative Care Unit of UHK were honoured for the care and kindness shown to patients and their families.

The Kerry camogie team were selected for winning the All Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship and the extraordinary fact that the entire team are members of the Clanmaurice club.

Mag and John Quilligan from Killarney were honoured for the 25 years of love and support they’ve given to their five nieces and nephews whom they took into their home after the children’s parents were killed in a crash.

Ten-year-old Ryan Murphy from Ballyduff was recognised for raising 8,000 euro for Kerry Hospice and Palliative Care to honour the care his late father Jim received.

Dr Susan Mary Lawlor of the State of Mind mental health organisation was honoured for her efforts to help raise awareness of mental fitness in GAA clubs.

Jack Fitzpatrick was chosen for his campaign to keep St Mary of the Angels facility open for residents including his son Bernard.

The Kerry Senior Football Team and manager Peter Keane were honoured for uniting the county and for their courage and pride in the Kerry jersey.

A panel of judges from Fexco and Radio Kerry selected the recipients based on over 40 public submissions.

The winners were presented with specially commissioned pieces created and sponsored by Louis Mulcahy Pottery.