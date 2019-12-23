Kerry Heroes of 2019 – December 23rd, 2019

The recipients of the Kerry Heroes of 2019 Awards were announced on this morning’s show. The awards were sponsored by Fexco and the pieces presented to the winners were created by Louis Mulcahy Pottery.

The recipients are: Dr Patricia Sheahan and the staff at the UHK Palliative Care Unit, the Kerry camogie team (Clanmaurice Club), Jack Fitzpatrick of St Mary of the Angels’ Parents’ and Relatives’ Association, Mag and John Quilligan from Killarney, Dr Susan Mary Lawlor of State of Mind, 10-year-old Ryan Murphy from Ballyduff, and the Kerry Senior Football Team and manager Peter Keane.