Kerry health clinics told coronavirus info only released if in public interest

The HSE has told Kerry health clinics it will only release information about coronavirus where there is a reason to do so in the public interest.

In an update yesterday, the Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and the South/South West Hospital Group said they’re still in containment phase locally and nationally, even if maintaining that containment phase is proving challenging.

In correspondence to health clinics in the county, the Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and the South/South West Hospital Group said a case of coronavirus has arisen in CUH.

They say there is understandably high level of concern among staff and the public, however, it says anyone without symptoms do not pose a risk.

They add the majority of people who contract the virus make a good recovery.

The correspondence, which was seen by Radio Kerry, informs healthcare workers in the county that the HSE will only release or confirm information when it serves the public interest.

Elsewhere, visitor restrictions remain in place at University Hospital Kerry this evening, following concerns raised about infection control in the Tralee hospital yesterday.

Seven other hospitals in the region are also under similar restrictions.

Anyone with queries about visiting times or visiting a particular hospital should ring the hospital directly.

UHK’s direct line is 066 718 4000.