Kerry health care worker says those breaching restrictions should see impact of COVID-19 in ICU

A health care worker, who is based in Kerry, would like those protesting or partying to walk through an intensive care unit to see the impact of COVID-19.

The woman, who doesn’t want to be identified, says she cried when she saw scenes from yesterday’s protest over restrictions in Dublin and the gathering in Grafton Street, Dublin.

She says it’s a punch in the face for health care workers and is devastating to see, adding these kinds of incidents are happening all over the country including in Kerry.

There are days this woman doesn’t want to go to work, as it’s so difficult and puts her loved ones at risk of contracting the virus, but she says she has to do her job.

She wishes protestors and those holding parties could see the devastation COVID-19 has on people and their families: