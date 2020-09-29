Kerry headquartered company to hire 260 people

Kerry company, TLI Group has been contracted to deliver part of the National Broadband Plan and is to take on 260 staff.

The Abbeydorney-headquartered business operates in Ireland and the UK, and already employs 600 people.

It designs and builds overhead power lines, electrical substations, and telecoms networks.

Abbeydorney-headquartered TLI Group has offices throughout Ireland including Kerry, Cork, Limerick, as well as Northern Ireland and the UK.

They currently have 600 staff, but have approximately 260 positions to fill.

The company plans on hiring 60 electricians immediately, but also needs to hire 200 people to rollout the National Broadband Plan contract.

National Broadband Ireland is building and operating the high-speed fibre broadband network on behalf of the Irish Government, connecting 537,000 premises that don’t currently have this service.

Contracted to National Broadband Ireland, TLI Group will start building the fibre network in Limerick.

TLI Group’s Managing Director, John Tuite says they’re delighted to be involved in the delivery of such an ambitious and vital project that will future proof connectivity in rural Ireland.